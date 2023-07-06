Usher named interim Isanti County Administrator

In the aftermath of Josi Wood opting to reject the Isanti County Commissioners’ offer to become the new county administrator and the imminent departure of current interim County Administrator/Auditor/Treasurer Chad Struss, the Board of Commissioners is in need of figuring how they want to go forward with making a third attempt at hiring a permanent person for both positions Struss currently holds.
During discussion of the matter, Struss laid out three options the board could consider going forward. The first is to immediately begin a third search for a county administrator. The second was to delay a search for a period of time and go with an interim administrator — which they would at least have to do for the short term anyway. The third option would be to reconsider one of the previous applicants and interview or reinterview them.
Struss added if the board went with the first or second option, they could also choose to go with hiring a search firm this time, rather than having the county’s HR Department conduct the search. In fact, it would be his recommendation to do so.
“With me not being here, the administrator’s office will be down one person,” Struss explained. “If the board is going to do another recruitment, it is going to be tough capacity-wise to handle that given the current workload of doing day-to-day administration duties.”
He added it might be beneficial to get another perspective in the search considering they’ve now tried it twice internally without being able to find someone.
“I know cost is always a concern with the search firms,” he added. “I think there’s enough savings in the budget — you’ve been paying me one salary for the last four or five months and there will presumably be additional savings after I resign, so I think there is money in the budget to hire a search firm.”
Chair Mike Warring repeated the suggestion he made during discussion of Wood’s counter-offer and said he would prefer to take a step back from finding an administrator and instead focus on finding a new auditor/treasurer. In the meantime, the Board would name HR Director/Deputy Administrator Amanda Usher as the new interim county administrator.
Commissioner Bill Berg asked which position was more important to fill in a timely manner, especially considering the board is starting to go through the 2024 budget process.
Struss said Angie Larson will be able to fulfill the statutory duties of auditor/treasurer for a while, and as far as the budget process goes, Finance Director Kelsey Lakeberg will be able to lead them through it. However, he added he would recommend having someone in place as auditor/treasurer by the beginning of 2024 considering it will be a presidential election year.
“Once you get into the election cycle for 2024, which unfortunately begins in January, from a capacity standpoint, that is a lot to put on her (Larson),” Struss said. “I know this is a lot of work to put on them, but I’ve worked with both of them (Larson and Lakeberg) for fifteen, sixteen years now, and there are not two employees that I have more confidence in or trust to do those duties.”
Berg stated he thought the board should look for applicants for both positions immediately. “I don’t know what keeps us from potentially being aggressive and pursuing both positions,” Berg said. “We need both positions. I don’t know what it does for us to wait to hire for both positions.”
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved naming Usher as interim county administrator, effective July 10.
However, they made no formal decision regarding how they were going to go about filling either the administrator or auditor/treasurer positions. The board will further discuss the issue at an upcoming Committee of the Whole meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.