The Kanabec County Art Association invites area artists over 18 years of age to enter up to three recent original works of art to the Vasaloppet Art Show, held in conjunction with the ski race, Feb. 10-12. This is a wonderful and diverse non juried art show open to a wide variety of mediums. Show entry forms may be found at Mora’s Oak Gallery and Vasaloppet USA headquarters, both located in downtown Mora. All entries are due by Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023.
The show is held at the Mora Public Library lower level, west entrance. The event is free and open to the public. Hours for the show are: Friday, Feb. 10, 2-7 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sunday, Feb. 12, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Come be inspired and enjoy the works of our area’s vibrant art community!
If you have questions, or need an entry form sent to you, please email: art.kcaa@yahoo.com.
