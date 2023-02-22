Over 600 people visited the Vasaloppet Art Show the weekend of Feb. 10-12. The art show, held in conjunction with the Vasaloppet Ski Race was presented by the Kanabec County Art Association. Visitors viewed 96 pieces of art created by 37 area artists. Several artists were first time entrants.
Justin Quinn, Professor of Art at St. Cloud State University, was the Gallery Guide on Friday evening. He chose Jacque Sabolik’s “Winter’s Dawn” and Val Raivo’s “D&C Disturb and Comfort” to receive the Judge’s Choice Awards.
Visitors had the opportunity to vote for their favorite works of art in several categories.
Receiving the most votes:
Emotional Response Category: Terri Hendricks’ “Willow Weeps for her Empty Nest,” Jeremy Funk’s “The Best Day of My Life” and Jeff Bracken’s “The Sweet Smell of Hay.”
Most Creative Category: Don Semelhack’s “Wired,” Cyrus Raivo’s “Anders, the Hardy Moskito” and Cyrus Raivo’s “Carnivorous.”
Favorite Category: Keith Raivo’s “Sandhill Crane,” Bev Peterson’s “Trellis on 23” and Leah Kehr’s “Vinter.”
Congratulations to them and all the artists in the show.
