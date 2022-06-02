Vendors to help bring good vibes to Grandy business

Twenty-five vendors will come together on June 12 to bring attention to a new Grandy business while also benefitting from the sale of their wares.
The event “Good Vibes in the Summer Time” will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. next door to the Brass Rail in Grandy. Organizer Beth Shugren of Cambridge was asked by Joel Pennington, owner of Cambridge Guitar Shop in Grandy, to create an event to “bring some more awareness to Maddy’s Boutique that just opened up inside his guitar shop,” Shugren said.
“We’re hoping that by having this event with other local businesses, it’ll get the word out that she’s there,” she added.
Maddy’s Boutique, owned by Maddy Braun, features clothing, accessories, home goods and gifts. Maddy also fronts the Maddy Braun Band, of which Pennington is a member. According to Pennington, the boutique opened on Jan. 6.
The vendor sale will offer a “huge selection of hand-made crafts and artisan items,” Shugren said. She added that this will be a great opportunity for shoppers and business alike.
“We will have some brick and mortar shops that have independent representatives along with the vendors,” Shugren said, offering insurance representatives and financial planners as examples.
Every vendor will be from within an hour’s drive of Cambridge she added.
“It’s an opportunity to shop local, independent merchants,” said Shugren, who owns the Hidden Stone, a gem and mineral shop. “We will be holding the event rain or shine. We do not have a contingency date (for inclement weather.”
Braun hopes to see some vendors with items that will fit into her store.
“I’m really excited for the event,” Braun said. “I think it’s going to be a really good turnout.
Shugren encourages the public to attend and enjoy meeting new folks and shopping local small businesses.
“Get out there and meet other people in your community,” Shugren said. “See who is doing what, because you never know what you’re going to find.”
