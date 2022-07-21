Attention veterans: Chisago Age Well and Chisago County Veterans Service Officer Bryan Brown invite you to join them in August for free refreshments and helpful information. Topics will include VA health care, veterans pension, state soldiers assistance, and other community support programs for veterans.
Chisago County veterans and their loved ones are invited to attend one of three Dine & Discover events hosted by Chisago Age Well in North Branch, Rush City, and Chisago City on August 2, 10, and 11. These events are live and in-person. Food will be served at all three events. Advance registration is required.
Featured speaker Brian Brown speak and answer questions. A Gulf War veteran, Brown served in the US Air Force from December 1981 to June 1992. He worked 23 years as an educator, and five years as a high school principal. As Chisago County’s Veterans Service Officer for the past five years, Brown has worked to ensure that veterans and their families know what benefits they might be eligible for.
For the convenience of area veterans, the program will be offered three times at three different locations throughout the county. Register with North Branch Community Education:
https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_id/0/program_id/14 or call 651-674-1025.
The first registration deadline is July 29 for the Aug. 2 event in North Branch. See the full schedule and registration dates below. Choose to attend one of the events.
North Branch, Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 2 - 3:30 p.m., Chisago County Community Center; Register with Community Education by Friday, July 29
Rush City, Wed., Aug. 10 — 9 - 10:30 a.m., Rush City Community Center; Register by Friday, Aug. 8
Chisago City, Thursday, Aug. 11 — 11:30 - 1 p.m., Chisago Lakes Area Library; Register by Friday, Aug. 8.
This free program is offered by the Chisago Age Well Coalition, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with the support of Chisago County SHIP, M Health Fairview, and the Chisago Lakes Area Foundation. Donations are always welcome. Refer questions to natalie.matthewson@cmcoa.org.
