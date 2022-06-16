Viking Vittles in North Branch just wrapped up the 2021-2022 school year, having distributed more than 9,000 bags of food, providing approximately 18,000 meals for students PK-5th grade who are food insecure.
In addition, we have had care closets at the middle and high school that have provided food, school supplies, and personal care items, as well as clothing such as winter coats, hats, mittens and shoes.
Trinity Lutheran Church has led this project for the past four years; however, it would not be possible without both the financial support or the volunteer support from the community at large.
We are so thankful for everyone that has volunteered to pack bags, deliver the totes to the schools, as well as put the bags in backpacks or anything else that needed to be done.
Volunteers put in about 30 hours each week to keep this program operating. The cost to provide this food for the school year has been more than $40,000, which has been funded by generous donations from individuals, businesses and civic organizations. It takes a village to raise a child and this community has certainly been that village to many students in need this year.
With the cost of everything increasing, the cost to provide this food is also increasing. We can only anticipate that the number of students who enroll next year will be even greater than this past year. This will make donations even more important.
Please consider sending a check to either Family Pathways at 6413 Oak Street, North Branch or Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 447, North Branch. Be sure to write Viking Vittles in the memo line. You can also donate online at www.trinitynorthbranch.org/vikingvittles.
During the summer Viking Vittles will be available for pickup on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon at Central Park and from 3 to 5 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. On Thursdays, pickup will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lions Park in Stacy.
For questions, please email outreacy@trinitynorthbranch.org or call Donna at 612-363-5072.
