Viking Vittles is a weekend backpack program that provides a bag of food to any student who signs up; there are no qualifications. The program, which requires over 30 hours a week to maintain, began in 2019 when members of Trinity Lutheran Church, in partnership with Family Pathways and with the support of the entire community, organized to help local school children, by providing over 10,000 bags per year. Because of the community’s financial support, they have been able to fill these requests.
Just as all of our household expenses have increased over the last year, so has the cost of meeting the needs of the students Viking Vittles supports. Financial support comes from the community at large, civic organizations, grants, local businesses, as well as individuals. The cost for 2022 was over $50,000. If you would like to help keep this program running, you can donate by sending a check to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 447, North Branch, MN 55056, or to Family Pathways, 6413 Oak Street, North Branch, MN 55056. Be sure to note Viking Vittles on the memo line. You can also go to gofundme.com/f/ngwk5-viking-vittles/donate. Questions can be directed to Donna at 612-363-5072.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.