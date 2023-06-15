Aviation enthusiasts in general, and vintage aviation enthusiasts in particular will want to mark off Sunday morning, June 18, as the Cambridge Father’s Day Fly-in returns after a several-year hiatus. And according to organizers, the fly-in’s return will be better than before.
As in the past, the Cambridge Lions Club will be hosting a free-will donation Pancake Breakfast in conjunction with the event. Another popular feature is the pedal planes and cars for kids to bring out their inner flying ace without leaving the ground.
In years past, a special feature of the fly-in has been for kids to take a free flight through the EAA Chapter 237 Young Eagles. While this is again being offered this year, the demand has been so great participants needed to pre-register and the list has been completely filled up.
There will also be a car show put on by East Central Cruisers and St. Francis Car Club. Additionally, there will be giant-scale radio control aircraft.
The fly-in will feature several vintage planes out on display for people to get a close-up look. Those planes include a B-25, T-6, and BT-13. These planes are able to make an appearance thanks to sponsorships from Chuck Swenson State Farm, BJ Baas, Fish Lake Lift & Dock, and Cheney Enterprises.
FEATURED ATTRACTION
The centerpiece of this display is sure to be a 1944 Boeing-Stearman Model E75 trainer biplane. Owned by pilot Matt Quy, this plane has been restored to its original condition and made air-worthy again — a process that took over 10 years to complete. As part of that process, Quy had local aircraft painter Lex Cralley of Princeton put on a design to salute all veterans.
“About seven or eight years ago, I approached Lex, because I knew he was the best (painter) around,” Quy said.
Cralley certainly didn’t disappoint. The plane was painted all-black, which Quy said is an extremely tough color to do well.
“I told him I wanted to do it in black, and I think he wishes he never heard my name,” Quy said with a laugh.
Extra-special features of the paint job include the POW-MIA logo on the tail, colorful ribbons commemorating veterans of WWII, the Korean War, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terror interlaced along the two sides, “Never Forget” on the top of the top wing and “POW MIA” on the underside of the lower wing. There’s even “POW MIA painted on the prop.
“I originally thought of a POW-MIA theme, and it’s kinda morphed into, I think a lot of people, younger people especially, identify that flag not necessarily with POW-MIAs but more to military service, so that’s why it’s become this,” Quy said. “So we’re trying to honor veterans from all wars or anyone who served their country.”
Quy said the plane has only been fit for flight since last spring, so he’s only been able to log about 130 hours in it. He said his goal is to bring it to as many airshows and fly-ins as possible, whenever he can outside his full-time job as an airline pilot. The plane has been in Cambridge since last Thursday, in a hanger provided by Kent and Lynn Schutte.
This is the second biplane Quy has restored. With the first one, it was discovered through the plane’s logbooks, was a training plane for the Tuskegee Airmen. That plane is now housed in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C. It was learning the history of that plane that inspired the design of this plane.
Weather permitting, Quy’s plane, along with everything else for the fly-in, will be open to the public from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Cambridge Airport, 3129 Airport Parkway NE.
