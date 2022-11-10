Join the East Central Regional Library in welcoming Matt Goldman, the featured author of the 5th Annual ECRL Reads, during a special virtual visit from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 on the Zoom platform.
Goldman will be talking about his novel, Gone to Dust, the title selected for the 2022 ECRL Reads program whereby readers across the region are invited to read the same book, then come together to talk about it and participate in related programs. Set in Minnesota, Gone to Dust is the New York Times bestselling murder mystery from Goldman, the Emmy Award-winning Seinfeld writer.
Registration for this online event is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Please make sure to use a valid email address when registering. You will receive the Zoom meeting link via email 24 hours prior to the event.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
