The Mental Health Legislative Network will hold its annual Mental Health Day on the Hill online this year on Thursday, Feb. 24. Hundreds of people from around the state are expected to join in the event and share their views on mental health issues with legislators.
Mental Health Day on the Hill will kick-off with messages from legislators, as well as an overview of current mental health policy and funding issues from 9:00-11:00 a.m. Online appointments with legislators will follow tfor mental health advocates to discuss their views on critical mental health needs for the 2022 Legislative Session.
Members of the Network are in the process of scheduling Zoom meetings with legislators around the state. Attendees will be matched up with the legislators and other advocates from their district for an online discussion of mental health concerns.
Network members are working to meet with as many legislators as possible on Feb. 24, so please sign up by going to www.namimn.org and clicking on Mental Health Day on the Hill. For more information, contact Elliot Butay at ebutay@namimn.org.
