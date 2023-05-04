The newly updated Chisago County History Center in Rush City will open on May 6. The museum located at 350 South Eliot will be open each Saturday from May through September from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Join us for new displays, coffee, donuts and history talk.
The Chisago County History Center at 12785 Lake Blvd. in Lindström is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday every week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The summer’s museum display is “Chisago County High School Years” an amazing collection of year books and memorabilia from all the high schools in the county. The facility also includes a research center and a gift shop. Check the Chisago County Historical Society website: ChisagoCountyHistory.org for updated information.
For more information or tour information contact CCHS at 651-257-5310 or 651-269-3580.
The Amador Heritage Center in Almelund will be open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. from June through September. The Apple Festival is scheduled for the third Sunday in September.
