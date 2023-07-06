The League of Minnesota Cities elected several new members and officers to the organization’s Board of Directors at its Annual Conference Business Meeting, held June 22 in Duluth. The Board of Directors is responsible for leading the statewide organization in a way that is strategic, responsible, and representative of the interests of all member cities in the state.
Elected to serve full three-year terms:
Courtney Johnson, mayor, City of Carver
Scott Neal, city manager, City of Edina
Evan Vogel, administrator, City of Cambridge
Elected to serve a two-year term:
Clinton Rogers, administrator, City of Janesville
Elected to serve a one-year term:
Sharon Hanson, administrator, City of Marshall
Officers for 2022-2023:
President: Jenny Max, administrator, City of Nisswa
1st Vice President: Justin Miller, administrator, City of Lakeville
2nd Vice President: Wendy Berry, council member, City of West St. Paul
A complete list of new and returning Board members and officers can be found at lmc.org/board.
The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services.
