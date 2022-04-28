‘Walk for Life’ returns to Isanti May 21

A popular fundraiser will again be taking place in Isanti’s Bluebird Park on May 21.
The “Walk for Life,” a one-mile walk in Bluebird Park and along the bike/walk path to the north of the park, is put on by the Pregnancy Resource Center of Cambridge. The event will utilize the new Bluebird Park amphitheater as a starting/finishing point for the walk. There is no mandatory fee to participate in the walk, however many walkers do solicit sponsorship donations ahead of the event.
In its special-event permit application to the city of Isanti, organizers estimated that 30 to 50 people would be in attendance.
“You’re going to be blown away when you have more than that,” Mayor Jeff Johnson said at the April 19 Isanti City Council meeting. “There’s always a good turnout for that. I love that ‘Walk for Life.’”
City receives positive audit
Also at the April 19 meeting, the council received its annual financial audit from Steve McDonald of Abdo, Eick and Meyers. According to McDonald, the city received an “unmodified opinion,” which is “the highest level of assurance you can get.” Additionally, the audit found no compliance issues with Minnesota statutes.
McDonald said the only minor issue his firm could come up with was more of a “small city observation,” in that only one person prepares the financial statements.
“This isn’t necessarily bad,” McDonald told the council. “You can’t have an internal control process with just one person in place. So our job is to report this as a reportable condition just for the council to be aware. Mike (Betker, the city’s finance director) does a great job of getting records together, of checking the work that’s done. We don’t see this as an issue. We do feel like there are mitigating controls in his experience.”
McDonald said the city’s fund balance is in good shape, taking up 40% of the city’s budget. “You have a target of 50%, but I would say that anything between 30 and 50 percent is an adequate working capital range,” he said.
He said that while revenue was under plan for 2021, across all departments, spending was under budget.
