Five years ago, Walker Methodist Levande brought the community their mission of ‘Life. And all the living that goes with it,’ when they opened Walker Methodist Levande Senior Living Facility located at 2011 6th Lane SE, Cambridge, MN.
On Aug fourth from 4 — 6 p.m., Walker Methodist Levande will host an event to celebrate this milestone anniversary, with live music by The Whitesidewalls, light refreshments, and a silent auction. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs.
The proceeds from the silent auction will positively impact older adults in our community. Over the years, thanks to donations, Walker Methodist Levande has created a raised vegetable garden, a butterfly garden, and birdhouses, as well as provided live entertainment for the residents.
For more information, contact Victoria Svoboda at VSvoboda@walkermethodist.org or 763.325.0102
