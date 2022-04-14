Walker Methodist has been recognized by the Alzheimer’s Association for successfully completing curriculum review of its Dementia Training Curriculum.
Part of the review process included successfully incorporating its evidenced-based Dementia Care Practice Recommendations in the following topic areas: Alzheimer’s and dementia, person-centered care, assessment and care planning, activities of daily living, and behaviors and communication.
“Walker Methodist has made a huge commitment to care for residents who are living with memory loss. Part of that commitment is to consistently train our team members with the most relevant and current information around this topic of dementia,” said Christine Kelly, director of clinical programming.
“We work hard to equip all our team members with information and tools that will help them care for our residents in the best way possible. We are so grateful the Alzheimer’s Association has recognized Walker’s Dementia Training Curriculum in this way.”
The Alzheimer’s Association® Dementia Care Practice Recommendations use a comprehensive review of current evidence, best practices and expert opinions.
“The Alzheimer’s Association is pleased that Walker Methodist is aligning its training program with our Dementia Care Practice Recommendations,” said Beth Kallmyer, MSW, Vice President of Care and Support at the Alzheimer’s Association. “By taking this step, Walker Methodist has demonstrated its commitment to providing evidence-based training with a person-centered focus at its core.”
High-quality dementia care training can lead to improvement in communication between caregivers and people living with dementia, a reduction in dementia-related behaviors and an increase in job satisfaction and staff retention.
Recognition from the Alzheimer’s Association is not an endorsement of the organization or the care provided.
