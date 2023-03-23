Customers of Waste Management who take advantage of the optional yard waste curbside pickup service will see a marked increase in one of the upcoming bills.
The refuse hauler, which is one of only two companies allowed to provide residential curbside pickup within Cambridge city limits, will be increasing its yard waste fees from $45.60 per year to $95 per year. The reason for the drastic increase is the company was forced to change disposal sites, which greatly increased its expenses.
According to a letter to the Cambridge City Council regarding the rate change, Waste Management stated up until 2021, they were disposing of yard waste at Dew Fresh Produce in Stanchfield. At the end of the 2021 yard waste season, WM was notified they could no longer deposit there, with the reason being too many contaminants were being found in their deposits. Since that time, they have been depositing at Walters Sanitation in Blaine.
“This change has increased our disposal costs by over 475% since the start of the current contract,” stated the letter.
Before the rate increase could be implemented, WM had to get approval from the Cambridge City Council as was agreed to in the contract signed between the city and WM when they were awarded one of the two exclusive residential curbside pickup contracts. LePage is the other hauler awarded the contract at the same time. According to City Administrator Evan Vogel, LePage has also alerted the city of their intention to request a general fee increase in the near future.
During the discussion, the council voiced multiple concerns associated with both being in favor of and against approval of the increase. Councilmember Mark Ziebarth said he was concerned no advanced notice of the possible increase was sent to customers, along with the perceived lack of attempts to educate customers about what can and can’t be placed in the yard waste containers. He stated if better communication was made, Waste Management might have been able to continue with the less expensive deposit site.
Councilmember Bob Shogren questioned if the council denied the request, could WM refuse to provide that or all services to residents of Cambridge. According to City Attorney Jay Squires, his interpretation of the contract was WM could terminate the entire contract with 60 days written notice.
Councilmember Lisa Iverson made the motion to approve the rate increase, saying “Waste Management didn’t randomly decide to bring it to Blaine. I don’t think it is through any fault of their own.”
Noting the yard waste service is optional, Ziebarth and Councilmember Aaron Berg stated they were also concerned that because of the rate increase, people would simply discontinue that portion of the service and begin disposing of their yard waste via less-than-ideal methods.
Ultimately, the council voted 3 to 2 to approve the rate increase, with Berg and Shogren voting nay.
NEW STORAGE POD POLICY
Because of the large number of interim use permits for the placing of storage pods on commercial properties in the last year, city staff was tasked with coming up with a more convenient method for making such requests. According to Community Development Director Marcia Westover, the solution staff came up with was to do away with the need to request an interim use permit, which must be brought before both the planning commission and city council, and simply let staff allow for placement under certain conditions that would be the same for everyone. Westover said the number of businesses allowed to have temporary storage pods at a given time would be capped at 16. She noted currently, there are five businesses that have an interim use permit for temporary storage pods.
“We hope this makes this a lot simpler for businesses and staff and council combined,” Westover said.
“As the former chair of the planning commission, who pained my way through 17-plus IUP hearings for storage pods, I want to thank staff for taking this off the plate of the commission and council,” said Berg as he made the motion to approve the ordinance change as presented. His motion was approved unanimously.
