We R Able invites area residents to enjoy a musical performance by Wire and Wood. Area musicians Troy Heling and Mike Triplett will sing favorites and encourage the audience to sing along at the Chisago County Senior Center Thursday, November 10, 6 p.m. Guests may even get to hear a song about the new washing machine, which doesn’t make the same sounds as the old one.
Coordinator Valorie Arrowsmith says, “We R Able provides programs for adults with disabilities for four-school districts from Pine City to Chisago Lakes. All programs are accessible and also open to the general public.”
For more information call 320-358-3616. The address for the event is 38790 6th Ave., North Branch.
