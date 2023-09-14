During the REACH for Jethro Kickball Tournament, “Team Dino” dressed up in inflatable dinosaur costumes in honor of the fundraiser’s namesake’s fondness for the extinct animals. The unique fundraiser was held at Sandquist Park on Saturday, Sept. 9 and raised money for research, education,and advocacy for children with Hirschsprung Disease. According to Kaitlyn Doberstein - the event's organizer, a total of about $10,000 was raised.
