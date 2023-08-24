Beneath Minnesota’s picturesque lakes and rivers, an intricate network of aquifers stores an estimated 1.75 billion acre-feet of groundwater. This vast reservoir provides drinking water for around 75% of Minnesotans (including 100% of residents in Chisago County) and sustains agriculture, industries, and ecosystems across the state.
Despite its critical role, groundwater faces mounting threats from pollution. Agricultural practices, industrial activities, and urban development can introduce a slew of contaminants into the groundwater supply. These pollutants include nitrates from fertilizers, volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from industrial waste, chloride, and the emerging concern of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) - persistent chemicals found in various everyday products.
Regular well water testing is of paramount importance for Minnesotan well owners. By diligently testing their well water, residents can ensure the safety of their drinking water and provide an important service in the early detection and prevention of groundwater contamination.
The Chisago Soil and Water Conservation District is partnering with Chisago County Public Health, the Minnesota Groundwater Association, and the Minnesota Well Owners Association to host a free well water screening clinic at the Lakes Region EMS in North Branch on September 7th from 1-5 pm. Residents from across the basin can bring in a sample of their drinking water (at least 1 cup in a hard plastic or glass container) and have it tested onsite for chloride and nitrates. No reservations are needed, and staff will be available to consult with residents one-on-one to discuss concerns and help suggest additional testing if needed.
