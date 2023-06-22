West Riverside School celebrates 50 years with open house

Please join the Isanti County Historical Society as we celebrate West Riverside School’s 50th Anniversary of Old Time School. To help recognize the immensely popular school program and all the people past and present who made the program successful, the public is invited to an open house on Friday, June 30th from 12:30-2:30 pm. There will be refreshments and the chance to tour the school and historic Edblad Cabin. The school is located just northwest of Cambridge on the corner of County Road 14 and 339th Ave Northeast.
The West Riverside School began serving area students in 1882, and at that time, was known as the Forsberg School. As the area’s population grew, the small wooden one-room structure was replaced in 1898 by the current building which is constructed of brick. The brick itself was sourced from the nearby Springvale Brickyard along the Rum River just a short distance from the school. At a time when nearly all 69 of the country schools had already consolidated into larger districts, West Riverside−along with two other schools (Dalbo and Moody) held out. After the school’s closing in 1971, a handful of history-minded people took it upon themselves to pay homage to the past and develop West Riverside’s very own Old Time School. Finally, in the summer of 1973, students were able to “travel back in time” to what school would’ve been like around the end of the 19th Century. In addition to formulating a fun and exciting curriculum, supporters of the school wanted to ensure the building would be enjoyed and protected for future generations. To solidify the school’s legacy and continued programming, local efforts were successful in getting the West Riverside School on the National Register of Historic Places in 1980.
Over the last 50 years, there have been dozens of people involved in the preservation of the school and its historical programming. It is currently owned by the Isanti County Historical Society and cared for by several dedicated members of the community. Each spring, eager children await their chance to enroll in one of the four sessions offered at the West Riverside School. Some families that attended the first Old Time School sessions are now seeing their grandchildren attend. Old Time School at West Riverside has created lasting memories and a legacy that spans several generations and will continue to do so for years to come. If you are interested in volunteering, preserving, supporting, or even teaching a future session at West Riverside School please contact the Isanti County Historical Society at 763 689-4229.
SAM KLOCKSIEN is Executive Director of the Isanti County Historical Society, which is located at 33525 Flanders St. NE, Cambridge. He can be reached at 763-689-4229 or director@isanticountyhistory.org.
