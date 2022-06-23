Westerberg running for Isanti County District 3

Hi, I’m Steve Westerberg. I’m running for County Commissioner in District 3.
I come from a family that’s been in Isanti County since the 1800s and have myself been a lifelong resident. I’m one of six siblings, and I have many nieces and nephews in the community. I’m proud to have my own painting company of 40-plus years, and I was a smoke chaser in my twenties — we put out wildfires for the DNR.
I have always had an interest in the issues faced by Isanti County, so I am running for County Commissioner in District 3, which is comprised of Stanchfield, Maple Ridge, Spencer Brook, Dalbo, and Wyanett Townships. As an elected official, I would work for the people. That means the decisions made as County Commissioner must be in the best interest of the people! Investing in the county’s strengths and resources and making improvements to help others is what I would like to see.
As I seek the position of County Commissioner, I know there is a lot to protect and do for our county. Bottom line, I do not want to spend your hard-earned money on anything that won’t benefit you. To get the change we need, please vote for me on Election Day, Nov. 9, 2022.
