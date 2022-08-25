Westrom found guilty on two murder counts

It took 26 years for Jerry Westrom to get arrested for the 1993 murder of Jeanie Childs, three years for the case to go to trial, and 16 total days (9 actual trial days) to conduct the trial - including a week just to select the jury. It took that jury just a couple hours to find the former Cambridge businessman guilty of first and second degree murder.
Westrom, who was most known in the area for owning Westrom's Corner, which sat on the land at the intersection of South Main Street and Highway 65 that Kwik Trip now occupies, was first charged in the cold case investigation of Childs' brutal stabbing in her apartment in South Minneapolis via DNA at the scene of the crime being preliminarily matched to Westrom through a genetic website in 2018.
As investigators' focus turned to Westrom, a second DNA sample was obtained after investigators tailed Westrom to a hockey arena, where he was observed eating a hot dog and wiping his mouth with a napkin. That napkin was retrieved from a trash can.
At the time of his arrest, Westrom claimed he had never met the victim. However, there was never an explanation of how his DNA was found at the crime scene. During the trial, Westrom's defense attorney, Steve Meshbesher, attempted to bring doubt to the jury by stating that there were other DNA at the scene and it was impossible to say when Westrom's DNA, which was from semen, was deposited on a shirt, washcloth, and blanket. It has been reported that Childs was involved in prostitution and that a person believed to be her pimp lived with her. Westrom did not testify during the trial.
The prosecution, however, argued that a footprint belonging to Westrom was found in Childs' blood, thus linking Westrom to being in the apartment at the time of the murder. They also noted Westrom had a history of run-ins with law enforcement related to sexual activity.
That was enough to convince the jury, who quickly returned the two guilty verdicts. While a sentencing date has yet to be set, first degree murder in Minnesota carries an automatic life sentence.
