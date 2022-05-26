Winners of American Legion scholarship announced

The Dan Ruud, Clark Swanson, Bob Theis American Legion Post 290 Education Scholarship has been awarded at the monthly meeting held on Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The In-House Post Secondary Scholarship is available to graduating high school students who have a family member in Post 290.
This years recipients are: Jillian Edblad from Cambridge-Isanti High School and Clara Morlock from Cambridge Christian School. Jillian was accompanied by her family including her grandfather, Gary Edblad, who is a Navy Veteran and member of Post 290. Clara was accompanied by her family also including her grandfather, Stephen Newton, who is an Army Veteran and member of Post 290.
Both recipients have demonstrated high achievements in academics, school awards/Honor Programs, school sports, and several other noteworthy accomplishments. Because of their involvement in these many programs and activities, they both have excelled in leadership skills. This carries right through to their community involvement and volunteer activities, showing this leadership beyond their school day. Both recipients plan to attend a college of their choice.
American Legion Post 290 would like to thank all of the family members and friends who came to support the Scholarship Recipients. The Scholarship Committee includes: Robert Baker, Jerry Graham, and Dan Jakovich, Chair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.