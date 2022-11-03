Winter parking restrictions began Nov. 1

With the mild weather Minnesotans are experiencing it’s easy to forget that snow and all the havoc it causes is on it’s way. Nov. 1 is the date that cities in the area start their winter parking restrictions.
Below are the specific times and conditions when no parking will be enforced for each city in the area.
Isanti - No parking on any city street between 1 to 8 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31. Parking is permitted from 6 to 8 a.m. if there is no snow or it has been removed. The city removes snow within the city limits on public sidewalks and trails for every two-inch or more snow event.
Cambridge - Winter parking restrictions are enforced from Nov. 1 through March 31. During this time there is no parking on any city street from 10 p.m. to 7 a. m. If a vehicle is moved prior to 2 a.m., any parking tickets issued that night will be waived. Vehicles may also be towed, especially if a “snow emergency” is declared via the Everbridge Alert app.
Braham - No parking is permitted on any city street, city owned parking lot, or public right of way from Nov. 1 to April 1 between the hours of 2 a.m. to 7 a.m.
North Branch - It is unlawful for anyone to park a vehicle on a public alley, street, or highway within the city limits between the hours of 1 a.m. and 7 a.m. from Nov. 1 until April 1, inclusive, or after any snowstorm until the snow has been removed or during snow removal time. It is unlawful for anyone to park a vehicle in a city-owned parking lot, except by city permit, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. from Nov. 1 until April 1, inclusive, or after any snowstorm until the snow has been removed or during snow removal time.
Rush City - No parking on any city street from 2-6 a.m. from Nov. 1 through April 15. No parking on streets any time snowfall exceeds three inches until streets are cleared.
Harris - No Parking on any Street 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. No Parking anytime when snow exceeds three inches until streets are cleared. Violators will be towed.
