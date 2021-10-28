Even though so far this year the area has barely seen temperatures conducive for snow, city officials remind residents that starting Monday, Nov. 1, winter parking restrictions will be in full force.
Below are the specific times and conditions when no parking will be enforced.
Isanti - No parking on any city street between 1-8 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31. Parking is permitted from 6-8 a.m. if there is no snow or it has been removed.
The city removes snow within the city limits on public sidewalks and trails for every two-inch or more snow event.
Cambridge - No parking on any city street between 2-7 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31. The city will plow for every three inches or more snow event.
Braham - No parking on any city street between 2-7 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31.
North Branch - No parking on any city street between 1-5 a.m. and city parking lots from 2-5 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31.
Rush City - No parking on any city street from 2-6 a.m. from Nov. 1 through April 15. No parking on streets any time snowfall exceeds three inches until streets are cleared.
Harris - No parking on any city street between 1-7 a.m. from Nov. 1 through March 31. No parking on streets any time snowfall exceeds three inches until streets are cleared.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.