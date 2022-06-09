Wisner running for Cambridge council

My name is Amanda Wisner, and I’ve lived in Cambridge since 2007. You might recognize me as a bus driver for Cambridge-Isanti Schools — I represented Cambridge-Isanti at the 46th annual School Bus Driver International Safety Competition in Greensboro, NC in 2016 — or serving the residents of Cambridge as your friendly neighborhood letter carrier sub.
I enjoy reading and gardening and canning the fruits of my labor. I enjoy visiting our community parks and trails. I try to support our local businesses every chance I can and I believe that our neighbors are the backbone of our community. I live here, I work here, I play here, and I raised my babies here.
I am excited to serve the residents of our community and to work with our other council members to find areas where the city budget can be maximized to lower our taxes without sacrificing essentials.
Cambridge is a great place to live, raise a family, and earn a living, and I want to help preserve that for generations to come. Together, let’s build a city that promotes life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.