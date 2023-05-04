The Women’s Environmental Institute and its founders, allies and supporters are commemorating WEI’s 20th Anniversary by gathering at Metro State University’s “Great Hall” on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 5-8 p.m. to celebrate and reflect on WEI’s two decades of Environmental Justice organizing and leadership. The program includes a review of WEI’s herstorical highlights, storytelling, delicious multicultural light fare, and a keynote address by Dr. Fardin Oliaei. WEI is honoring Dr.Oliaei as Minnesota’s own PFC “whistleblower”, the courageous environmental scientist who revealed her research documenting very high environmental concentration of toxic PFCs (“the forever chemicals”) from 3M facilities in the East Metro, especially impacting low-income communities of color. A research scientist employed at the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) and an early WEI Board Member, Dr. Oliaei’s courageous testimony to the state legislature on PFCs meant she lost her career and livelihood in Minnesota. During this evening event, WEI honors her sacrifice and celebrates her environmental justice vision and leadership.
Present during WEI’s founding in 2003, Jacquelyn Zita and Karen Clark are two WEI leaders who continue on to this day as volunteer directors. Zita’s career in Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies and Clark’s tenure as a progressive state legislator, combined with the talents of many others, have brought about the longevity and success of the organization. And the love for the mission has supporters always ready to return. As WEI Board member Collie Graddick shares, “I initially joined the WEI Board in 2004 because of the organization’s environmental justice mission. I served my 10 year limit and rejoined the Board in 2021 because the mission is just as important today as it was 20 years ago.”
“We are enormously proud of the achievements of WEI,” said Zita on a recent afternoon. “Today I am pushing 400 tomato seeds into potting soil for our summer CSA, working through a myriad of farm tasks with our talented crew, and planning summer classes with the staff. We’re growing the next generation of activism here.” The co-founders are reflective, noting that legacy planning is underway. As to what the next era will look like for WEI, Clark said, “As we look to the future, we want to make sure that this land is secured and that it and the organization stay true to its original Environmental Justice mission as it evolves. We have confidence that can happen.”
From 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, the organization will host its 20th Anniversary Celebration at Metro State University in St. Paul. Friends and allies are invited to visit http://www.w-e-i.org for more information about the organization, the celebration in May, and to support the future of WEI’s work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.