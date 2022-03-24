Worthy of the spotlight: Theatre crew calls the shots, brings order to chaos

Jessie Coplin has been doing theatre for a long time — long enough to be able to control cast and crew with a withering look or a carefully worded suggestion. As stage manager for the upcoming production of “The Matchmaker,” the Cambridge-Isanti senior doesn’t want to raise her voice to maintain order, and so she doesn’t.
Most of the time.
“I’m bossy when I need to be,” she said. “I try to respect people unless they disrespect me or my tech crew.”
Jessie and her friends Marilyn Malnar and Rachel Scott have worked enough shows to know how important their jobs as theatre technicians are.
“I don’t think people always realize how important techs are to a show,” Jessie said. “Without me or Rachel, there would be no show. Without Marilyn, you wouldn’t be able to hear anyone. Without (Logan Johnson, lighting director) there wouldn’t be any lights. People forget that a lot.”
Director Viva Marie Anderson has not forgotten that, and relies on these three young women to — literally — run the show.
As Anderson tells her actors where to move — known as blocking — it is Stage Manager Jessie’s responsibility to write that blocking in her script and refer to it when reminding actors where they need to go. As actors work on memorization, she assists them when they blank on their lines.
Once the run of the play starts, Anderson takes on a more minor role, allowing the tech crew to star. During performances, Jessie is situated in the light and sound booth behind the audience, calling the show. This means she gently reminds her technicians of upcoming light and sound cues. She is also able to communicate to the actors waiting in the make-up room and with all technicians in the booth, on the spotlights, and backstage.
“I have communication with everyone,” Jessie said. However, she doesn’t communicate with the technicians with much frequency during the show because, “I trust all of us with what we do. I don’t really need to bug (them) because they know what they are doing.”
Marilyn Malnar, also a senior, is in charge of sound and sits in the booth near Jessie. Marilyn assigns microphones to cast members, a tricky task since there aren’t enough mics for everyone. In that case she performs a little theatre magic. Certain mics are assigned to certain actors; they share the devices with one actor handing off the mic to a different actor. It’s up to Marilyn to make sure the correct microphone is turned up or down for each performer.
“There are a lot of mic swaps,” Marilyn said. “Because the actors have to switch the mics out, sometimes they get unplugged, so we have to send a runner backstage to fix it.”
She keeps everything straight via a mic plot, a written system showing which mics need to be on at any given time.
“I have to be sure that someone backstage doesn’t have their mic turned on, and I have to tell them who they swap their mics with,” she said. “It’s all written on the mic plot.”
Marilyn also has to follow the script during the show for any sound cues, such as horses walking across a street or large cans of rotten tomatoes exploding offstage, both of which are called for in “The Matchmaker.”
The last couple of weeks have involved training crew members on different tasks, whether that be running a spotlight or moving set pieces. Assisting Jessie and Marilyn with this work is Rachel, the backstage manager. Often, Marilyn relies on Rachel to guarantee the mic swaps are taking place. Rachel is also Jessie’s right-hand person, responsible for all the doings behind the scenes. Jessie conveys to Rachel via headset if something looks “off” onstage during a performance, or if something is missing that should be in place.
Armed with a roll of duct, gaffer or glow tape, Rachel guarantees that things run smoothly backstage. Also a senior, she engineers the movement of set pieces and assigns various responsibilities to the running crew — the black-clad technicians who ensure that the set pieces and props are in place when scenes change.
“It’s my job to assign which techs will be on stage left, stage right, and whose going to be in control of which set pieces,” she said. For “The Matchmaker,” Marilyn said close to 10 people will work backstage alone. She also gives the fly-loft operator — “the ropes guy” — a gentle nudge when he needs to bring in or take out a backdrop or open and close the curtain.
“Jessie is also cueing me and making sure I’m not missing a cue in my script,” Rachel said.
Rachel is also on the ready in case of wardrobe mishaps.
“I assist the actors if their costume is malfunctioning during the performance. I’m right there helping them,” she said.
All three of the ladies are proud of the work they do in making sure the drama remains on the stage. They started theatre at the same time and enjoy seeing the how they have helped create the spectacle the audience sees.
Rachel was inspired by seeing “Chicago” performed several years ago by PlayArts in Cambridge. She remembered her reaction when she decided to be a “techie.”
“I was just so amazed by what a group of people can do,” she said. “I thought it was just so cool that a bunch of kids could do this; a bunch of high school kids can make a show happen.”
Director Anderson realizes that, with all three of these technical wizards graduating this year, they may be a hard act to follow.
“It is thoroughly a joy and a privilege to work with these three young ladies as we work through the theatre processes,” Anderson said. “They are bright, energetic, and creative. They are leaders to their peers and are willing to train other students in the fine art of the technical theatre world.”
“The Matchmaker,” written by Thornton Wilder, will perform Friday and Saturday, April 1 and 2 at 7 p.m.; and Sunday, April 3, at 2 p.m., at the Richard G Hardy Performing Arts Center at Cambridge-Isanti High School, 430 8th Avenue NW.
All tickets are general admission and available only at the door. Tickets are $5 for students, K-12, and $8 for adults and seniors. For questions, email cihstheatre@c-ischools.org; or call the ticket booth, 763-689-6466.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.