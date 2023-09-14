Yoga instructor brings new musical relaxation technique

Amy Jensen remembers her first experimentation with “creating musical expressions.”
As a six-year-old participating in her first piano contest, she determined on the morning of the contest that if she held down the sustain pedal throughout the entire musical composition —a selection she knew “backward and forward” — it would sound much better.
“The sustain pedal blends all the notes together, making them roll one into the next,” Jensen said in an email interview. “After completing my piece for the judge, I turned to look at the somewhat horrified and questioning faces of my mom and piano teacher.”
She has now parlayed her musical training, first on piano and then euphonium, into a type of yoga therapy known as a sound bath. The sound bath is an immersive experience that uses music played on frosted crystal bowls to help soothe the nervous system, improve sleep, rejuvenate, improve mood and alleviate pain, depression and anxiety. According to information from the Braham Event Center, where the sound bath is held monthly, “physical symptoms such as blood pressure and heart rate also have shown improvement” for those who take part in the practice.
Jensen’s journey to using singing bowls started with her music training.
“After that initial ‘fail’ at experimentation, I quickly fell into the ranks in reaching for ‘excellence’ and ‘perfection’ in my musical expression,” she said. She went to college to study music, but the joy of performing escaped her. Her love of music remained, though, even after she switched her major to visual arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts. “But I had yet to find a way to re-enter a relationship with it that was joyful and more experiential.”
Over the years, she raised her children and began studying and practicing yoga. She is now a certified yoga instructor and certified yoga therapist.
“In 2018, I began studying the yoga of sound — toning, listening-in, and mantra,” she said. “This rekindled the musical fire within me. Finally, an opportunity to do what I also love doing (music) in a way that doesn’t spark my latent perfectionism and, as one could say, ‘kill the vibe.’”
She began teaching yoga through Braham Community Education in January 2002.
“So, the Braham community has always been very supportive and, really, pardon the pun, instrumental in offering me opportunities to teach,” she noted.
She started incorporating tingsha bells — small cymbals used in prayer and rituals by Tibetan Buddhist practitioners — and metal singing bowls into her practice.
“In 2020, I invested in a full octave-set of frosted crystal singing bowls,” she continued. “Having a full octave offers me a wider palette to express specific musical themes and different key signatures as well. In 2020, I also began a 200-hour, and then an additional 300-hour, Heart of Sound sound-based yoga teacher training. Everything really started coming together after that.”
Jensen used the frosted singing bowls and her other sound instruments in one-on-one sessions with clients.
“My daughters had been encouraging me to start offering them publicly, but I hadn’t really found an avenue for that, yet,” she said. “Then, Deb Newton of Santosha Recovery in Mora asked me to offer a sound bath at an event she was hosting in Ogilvie. The frosted singing bowls I used at that event came alive in that space.
“As I was toning the bowls, the experience of the resonance expanding into the room and into the hearts, minds and bodies of the participants was amazing. I was hooked after that and started looking into possible locations to continue offering sound baths.”
Besides the sound baths at the Braham Event Center, with the next taking place on Tuesday, Sept. 26, Jensen also offers classes online.
“I am offering sound-based yoga (guided breath practice, toning, mantra, guided meditation) and sound baths online through Cambridge-Isanti Community (Education) this fall and winter,” she said.
Jensen assures anyone who has apprehension about trying the sound bath that it is the “easiest relaxation activity in which they could participate. They get to show up, get comfortable, and simply enjoy the experience.
“There is an option to be seated during the practice (chairs are available), so there is no need to get down on the floor,” Jensen added. “The Braham Event Center is very spacious, so each participant can choose to be in close to the bowls or at the far fringe of the room, near the doors. Each participant truly is in their own ‘space’ and experience, so it feels very comfortable and private.”
She also said there is no worry if participants fall asleep.
“I end the sound bath by speaking and drawing people back through their breath and gentle movement. That gives everyone time to transition back into the room and out into the post-sound bath world,” she said.
Anyone can participate in a sound bath, which typically lasts an hour and 15 minutes, including that guided gentle breathwork at the beginning and the end.
