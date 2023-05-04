More than 80 people attended the April 19 Dine & Discover program on end-of-life planning hosted by the Chisago Age Well Coalition. On Wednesday, May 17, Age Well will offer a second program, “Your Life Your Decisions,” featuring a panel that includes an attorney, a funeral director and a hospice liaison prepared to share their expertise and answer questions.
The free May 17 Dine & Discover event again will be offered at three times and locations. Food and beverages are provided at each site:
9 a.m. - Rushseba Senior Living, 700 W. 14th St., Rush City
12:30 p.m. - Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St., Chisago City
3 p.m. - Chisago County (Senior) Community Center, 38790 Sixth Ave., North Branch
Participants are asked to register with North Branch Community Education by Friday, May 12. Register online at https://northbranch.cr3.rschooltoday.com/public/getclass/category_idi/-1/program_id14 or call 651-674-1025.
Panel members will include:
Rob Collins, a graduate of Macalester College and Hamline University School of Law, joined the Greg Tennis law practice in Forest Lake in 1994 and began his own law firm, Collins Law Office, P.A., in 2013. He advises clients in the areas of estate planning, elder law, probate, residential and commercial real estate and business transition planning.
Colby Voigt graduated from the University of Minnesota in 2013, and has been a funeral director with Roberts Family Life Celebration Home since January 2014.
Nick Blees of Hospice of the Midwest has been advocating for seniors needs at home for over 20 years. He shares what hospice utilization can look like, how to make informed decisions before a crisis arises and return home with care and support after a crisis occurs.
For questions about Chisago Age Well, contact: cawcadmin@chisagoagewell.org.
