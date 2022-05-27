Aaron Blatz, age 58, of Isanti passed away May 24, 2022, of esophageal cancer.
Aaron was born Dec. 21, 1963, in Robbinsdale, Minnesota to Alvin and Ferrell (Kingrey) Blatz. He was raised on a farm in Stanchfield, Minnesota and graduated from Braham High School in 1982. Aaron spent over 30 years working for International Union Local 9 installing elevators. He had many hobbies throughout the years that changed as his life changed. Spending time with his wife, daughter and grandkids was very special to Aaron. He also enjoyed going on Spyder rides with his wife and friends.
Aaron was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Alvin Blatz; and mother-in-law, LuAnn Peterson.
He is survived by his wife, Darla; daughter, Andrea (Ryan) Thompson and grandchildren, Nolan and Micah of Boise, ID; mother, Ferrell Blatz of Stanchfield; father-in-law, Gordon Peterson of Middle River, MN; siblings, Dan (Cindy) Blatz of Rush City, Sheila (Ken) Seibert of Mora, Doyle Blatz of Stanchfield and Heath (Annette) Blatz of Grasston; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Donna Peterson of Brooklyn Park, Todd Peterson of Middle River, Troy(Joni) Peterson of Newfolden, Trent Peterson of Middle River and Chad Peterson of Middle River; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral service 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Strike Life Tributes, 409 Broadway St SE, Isanti, MN. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Athen’s Lutheran Cemetery in Isanti followed by a reception at the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to a cancer organization or hospice care of your choice.
