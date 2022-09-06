Adrian Parker Larson passed away Aug. 25th, 2022 with his loving family at his side. Adrian was born March 24th, 1932 in Camrose, Alberta, Canada to Alfred and Emma (Anderson)(Bredison) Larson. As a son of a Baptist Minister, Adrian lived in many cities growing up, including Grand Marias MN, Norway MI, Atwater and Thief River Falls MN. In high school, he played sports including football and was a golden glove boxer. Adrian was very active in various churches throughout his life.
At 17 years of age, Adrian joined the Marine Corps and shipped out to San Diego for boot camp. Adrian was in the Marine Corps for more than three years and engaged in many critical battles, including the Chosin Reservoir campaign. Adrian received the Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the United Nations Medal. Adrian was a proud Marine his entire life and we thank him for his dedicated service.
On July 17, 1953, he was united in marriage to Lois Elaine Taggart in Thief River Falls MN. They lived in many communities throughout their marriage including Graceville, Sauk Centre, Willmar, St Paul, Detroit Lakes, Thief River Falls and then settling in Roseau MN for most of their married life. In 2014, they moved to Gracepointe in Cambridge MN to be closer to their family.
Adrian’s main career was owning Larson Window Décor with his beloved wife Lois. Adrian was very active throughout his life in a number of organizations & Christian Ministry including: Gideons International, Church Leadership, Baptist General Conference Board of Stewardship, Jail Ministry, Native American Ministry, Babe Ruth Youth Baseball, Cub Scout leadership and American Red Cross.
He is survived by his spouse, Lois Elaine Larson, his children; Jeffrey Mark (Rita) Larson, Scott Rory (Linda) Larson, Shawn Trent (Zaneta) Larson and David Parker (Lori) Larson. Grandchildren include Joshua (Ashley) Larson, Katie (Collin) Cody, Shane (Tara) Larson, Kyle (Rachael Stack) Larson, Sarah (David) Bestul, Elliot (Claire) Larson and Joel Larson. Great grandchildren include Cooper Cody, Adeline Berg, Shelby Larson, Landry Larson, Oliver Larson, Luke Berg, Selah Cody, McCoy Larson, Boyd Larson, Haddie Cody & Boden Bestul.
Adrian was preceded in death by his parents Rev. Alfred & Emma Larson, son Gregory Allen Larson, grandson Barret Parker Larson and great grandson Riggins Scott Larson. He was also preceded in death by his brothers; Hartley (Ruth Ellen) Larson and Gordon (Mary) Bredison.
Adrian’s life was filled with faith, family, friendship and love. His faith in God was a role model to all of us. He was committed to ensure others knew how much God loves us and how best to live the life God wants for us. His devotion and love of his wife Lois was exemplary. His love for his sons & their wives, his grandchildren and great grandchildren was felt by them all. When you talked with him, you felt like you were the only person in the room. He had a passion for serving others in need and the world is a better place because he was in it. He cherished his time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren and he was so proud of them.
His Celebration of Life Service will be held at the First Baptist Church 304 S. Main St Cambridge 55008 on Friday Sept. 9, 2022 at 1 PM. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at church. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery Thief River Falls, MN with a graveside service at a later date.
Memorials preferred to: First Baptist Church or Gideon’s International- Isanti County Branch 30630 Hornsby St NE., North Branch, MN 55056
