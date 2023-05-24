Alan J. Durkot

Alan Durkot, age 78, of Cambridge passed away peacefully at his home on May 18, 2023. He grew up in Columbia Heights, then later moved to Blaine to care for his brother Roger. When Roger passed, he moved to Cambridge to be closer to his brother John. He took pride in gardening, his perfect lawn and feeding the birds. He worked at Hypro Pump for 40 years until retiring in 2007. He is survived by his brother John (Peggy), and many loving family and friends..
