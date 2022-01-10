Alex “Whitey” Kotzenmacher, age 24, of Cambridge, died Jan. 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home.
Alex John Kotzenmacher was born July 13, 1997, in Cambridge, to Paul and Anne (Watercott) Kotznmacher. He was raised and attended school in the Cambridge-Isanti community and graduated in 2016. Alex enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing, hunting and snowmobiling. He looked forward to Thanksgiving dinners, especially the pumpkin pie. Alex was also a cat lover and his cats were very special to him. Alex was a caring person and will be dearly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Anne Kotzenmacher; father, Paul Kotzenmacher; sisters, Jill and Sara; grandparents, David and Ivetta Watercott; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, John and Myrtle Kotzenmacher, and his brother, Lucas.
A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 14, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Isanti. A time for visiting, cookies and coffee will follow at the church. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
