Alice Cecilia Olson, 97, of Minneapolis, formerly of Cambridge, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Careview Home in Minneapolis.
She was born Jan. 1, 1924, in Isanti County to Elmer and Beatrice (Peterson) Findell. Alice grew up in Walbo, attended the Dowling Country School and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1942.
On Oct. 31, 1943, she was united in marriage to Franklyn Olson at Dalbo Baptist Church. They lived at Franklyn’s home farm and lived their entire married life there. After Franklyn’s passing, several years later Alice moved to Minneapolis .
She worked for the Cambridge Woolen Mills, Warner Hardware and the Holiday Station Stores.
Alice was a member of Karmel Covenant Church, Ballentine VFW Auxiliary, past president of USS Yorktown Auxiliary and past president of WWI Auxiliary
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Franklyn, sons Larry, Ron and Roger, and brothers Virgil Findell and Eugene Findell.
Alice is survived by her daughter-in-law Maggie Olson of Minneapolis; grandson Tim (Anna) Olson of Alexandria; three great granddaughters Emily, Abby and Avery; as well as other family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, at Mt. Olivet Careview Home Chapel, 5517 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Salem Lutheran Cemetery of Dalbo. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
