Alice J. Starr

Alice Jane (Bilhorn) Starr, 92, of Cambridge passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at GracePointe Crossing.
She was born June 2, 1930, in Chicago to John Chester and Meriel Belle (Payne) Bilhorn. Alice grew up in Chicago with three brothers and was baptized at Mayfair Bible Church. She went on to graduate from Carl Schurz High School in 1948. Alice attended Wheaton College in Illinois, where she majored in physical education. While at Wheaton, she met Stanley Starr.
Alice and Stanley were married on Aug. 18, 1950, and soon after moved to St. Paul so Stanley could attend Bethel College and Seminary. She and Stanley moved to Chicago and served at Salem Baptist Church on Chicago’s South Side. While in Chicago, their first three children were born. In 1956 the family moved to Spring Lake Park to pastor at Spring Lake Park Baptist Church. While there, two more daughters were born. In 1967 they moved to Eden Prairie to serve at Eden Prairie Baptist Church, where their youngest daughter was born. They moved to Cambridge in 1969 for a short sabbatical from the ministry until the family relocated to Lake Forest, Ill., in 1970 to serve at Church of the Redeemer.
Alice loved being a pastor’s wife and serving alongside Stanley for many years. Later she worked as office manager for Robertz, Webb and Company in downtown Chicago for more than a decade. In 1987 when Alice and Stan moved to Edgerton, Wisc., to care for Alice’s elderly parents, she worked part-time as a church secretary. In 1991 Alice and Stanley retired and moved back to Cambridge, becoming active members of First Baptist Church. Alice also kept busy running her own catering business, fearlessly seeking out and experimenting with gourmet recipes and creative cooking ideas.
Alice was very musical. She played the flute, piano, the home organ, and sang in the church choir. She had a great sense of humor and loved planning fun games for the family. She was a good athlete and grew up playing Chicago-style 16" softball. In the years after Stanley passed away, Alice lived at Riverwood Village and Grace Pointe Crossing, and always enjoyed socializing with other residents. Throughout the years, while relocating numerous times, Alice always enjoyed decorating and creating homey, inviting environments for entertaining her family and friends. Having her family gathered together was always most important to her, whether for a simple dinner, or a special holiday reunion.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; husband Rev. Stanley Starr; brothers John Merlyn, Clement and James Bilhorn; and sister-in-law Lois Bilhorn.
She is survived by her children Nancy Starr (Steve Nielsen) of Grand Marais, Becky Starr (Sergio Miramontes) of Sacramento, Calif., Stephen Starr of Evanston, Ill, Carol Starr (Stafford Carpenter) of Green Mountain Falls, Colo, Priscilla Starr (Ken Waller) of Yuma, Ariz., and Janet Starr of Manitou Springs, Colo.; 12 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; her companion for the last four years, Rev. Roger Davies of Cambridge; sisters-in-law Marie Bilhorn of Chicago and Ruth Bilhorn of Evansville, Wisc.; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Cambridge. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in Cambridge Union Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Presbyterian Homes – GracePointe Crossing or First Baptist Church of Cambridge. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
