Alice May Cripps, of Braham, passed away on Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, at her home at Elmhurst Commons in Braham. She was 96 years old.
A Celebration of Alice’s Life will be held from 2 - 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021 at the Braham Event Center. A time of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. with Rev. Julie Beck officiating. The family requests that masks be worn by those attending the services for Alice. Inurnment will be in the MN State Veterans Cemetery at Little Falls. A full notice will follow next week. Arrangements are by the Rock Ingebrand Funeral Home of Braham. Condolences may be posted at www.aifuneralhome.com.
