Allyn M. Johnson

Allyn Maynard Johnson, of Cambridge passed away on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at home. He was 81 years old.
He was born March 2, 1940, in Brainerd, Minnesota to Arthur and Christine (Jernberg) Johnson. Allyn grew up in Brainerd and graduated from Brainerd High School in 1958. Following high school, he attended Brainerd Community College and went on to earn a Bachelor’s Degree in teaching from St. Cloud State University. In April, 1964 Allyn enlisted in the U.S Army and was active in the Chemical Corps. He was discharged from the Army Reserves in December, 1969.
He taught school for a short time in Webster, WI and Taylors Falls, MN before moving to Cambridge. Allyn taught science at Cambridge Middle School and retired after over 40 years in 2004. His daughter Tracy took over his role as science teacher at the middle school.
Allyn raised his two children in Goldenwood along the Rum River. He and his children enjoyed their time on the river; fishing, catching frogs and hunting night crawlers. Allyn also loved the outdoors, spending time in his flower and vegetable gardens, he enjoyed hunting and taught gun safety training for many years. He was handy, could fix almost anything and was a good problem solver. Allyn was not a good cook and could be seen every day at Herman’s Bakery for morning coffee and visiting at the mens’ coffee table, and People’s Café for dinner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Ardith Peterson. Allyn is survived by the love of his life Marilyn Nold of Cambridge, daughter Tracy (Matthew) Dibb of Cambridge, son Scott (Holly) Johnson of Bismarck, ND; grandchildren Karmen (Matthew) Siira, Zachary Toms, Mackenzie Johnson, and Riley Johnson, as well as other relatives and friends.
Memorial Service 11a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, at Cambridge Lutheran Church. Visitation one hour prior. Interment in the church cemetery. Condolences at www.carlsonlillemoen.com. Arrangements by the Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Cambridge.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.