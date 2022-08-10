Alvin G. Riedemann, age 76, of Cambridge passed away peacefully Aug. 3, 2022 at his significant other’s home in Stacy, surrounded by his loving family.
Alvin Gene Riedemann was born Oct. 14, 1945 in Sanborn, Iowa to Clarence and Anna (Hansen) Riedemann. He grew up in Onamia and graduated from Onamia High School in 1963 Alvin served his country in the US Marine Corps from 1963 – 1966. Alvin married Margaret and they were blessed with five children. They raised their family in Cambridge. He worked as a truck driver with the Teamster Local 120. His hobbies included tinkering with his David Bradley collection or his John Deere tractor, and working on projects in his shop.
Alvin had a good sense of humor and was known to have a bad joke or two to share. He was a hardworking, caring man and he will be dearly missed.
Alvin is survived by his significant other, Margaret Riedemann; five children, Jeff (Nancy) Riedemann, Melissa (Brian) Mathena, Rhonda (Joe) Findell, Kevin (Stephanie) Riedemann, and Anna (Chris) Spiers; Sisters and Brother, Dorothy (Don) Lemke, Velma Jones, Alice Simi, Marilyn (Mike) Jones, Marion Riedemann, and Larry Riedemann; 12 grandchildren; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruth Elaine; and brother-in-laws, Jim Jones and Chuck Simi.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Isanti Union Cemetery with Military Honors provided by the Isanti VFW. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
