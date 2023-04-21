Amanda May Johnson, age 41, of Day, died April 18, 2023, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.
Amanda was born April 22, 1981, in Forest Lake, Minnesota to Gerald and Shirley (Riedeman) Illg. She graduated from St. Francis High School in 1999.
Amanda and former spouse had sons Hunter and Riley. She then married the love of her life Keith Johnson on Aug. 16, 2014. From this union they were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Ella and Madi, who completed the family. They fulfilled Amanda’s dream when they bought a hobby farm in Day.
Amanda started work at Cambridge Medical Center in 2015 as a nursing assistant and then as an RN in 2020 where she loved caring for patients and working with a great health care team. She loved people and people loved her. Amanda could be a lady to the “T” but she also enjoyed, and even preferred, to get dirty. She loved cows, horseback riding, threshing shows, driving in the demo derby and doing anything outside. In her younger years, she participated in 4-H and more recently was a leader in Dalbo Patriots 4-H.
Amanda was also an active member at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. Keith and Amanda took over Kollman Tool, just over a year ago. She was an active, vibrant person with a big heart, sense of humor and passion for people. She will be most remembered for how fiercely she loved and cared for everyone before herself.
Amanda will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Keith; children, Hunter, Riley, Ella and Madi; parents, Gerry and Shirley Illg; sister, Lisa (Kory) Kunza; brother, Jason (Dani) Illg; parents-in-law, Randy and DeeDee Johnson; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jesse (Kristy) Johnson, Tyler (Sarah) Johnson, Jerik (Maycie) Johnson and Alaina (Chris) Norby; many nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Memorial service 11 a.m. Monday, April 24 at Salem Lutheran Church in Dalbo. Memorial visitation 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge and also one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
