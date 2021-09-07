Andrew T. Walkowiak

Andrew Walkowiak, of Coon Rapids died Sept. 3, 2021, at home. He was 63 years old.
Andrew Thomas Walkowiak was born Dec. 9, 1957, in Duluth, Minnesota to Kenneth and Betty (Peters) Walkowiak. He graduated from Blaine High School in 1976, the first year the new high school was open. He worked as a machinist for a variety of manufacturers. He met Sheila (Johnson) at the bowling alley in Cambridge and they were married in 2014. They made their home in Coon Rapids. Andy loved helping others and was a caring and giving person. He enjoyed the outdoors, especially taking care of his yard.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sheila; step-children, Chris Flanagan, and Kelly (Jim) Critser; two step-grandchildren, Marie and Lily; brother, Michael (Gayle) Walkowiak; brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Scott (Laurie) Johnson, and Allan (Karen) Johnson; and by other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 15 at Strike Life Tributes in Isanti with a time for visiting one hour prior. The service will be live streamed and available to watch through a link on our website. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
