Angela “Anje” Marshall Wilson, 81, of Columbus, Georgia passed away peacefully with her daughter by her side on July 27, 2023.
She was born Nov. 21, 1941 on the beautiful island of Barbados, West Indies to Dudley and Olive Marshall. Her family were island inhabitants for at least eight generations. Angela was the youngest of 16 children.
Anje married Dean G. Wilson, of Cambridge, Minnesota, on the island of Barbados in 1960. The couple moved to Cambridge soon after. To that union was born a baby girl; the pride and joy of Anje’s life. She worked at Red Owl, Carlson Photography, the Cambridge Star where she learned many facets of the newspaper industry; she was the writer of the column “Way Back When,” and also the bookkeeper for the Cambridge Launderers and Cleaners.
She left Cambridge in 1982 and lived in Nebraska close to her daughter. Anje loved the wide-open spaces of Nebraska, but really loved the Rocky Mountains and settled in Denver, Colorado where she worked for Macy’s for 17 years.
Her daughter and son-in-law eventually moved her to be closer to them in Nashville, Tennessee and finally the last two years, she lived with them in Columbus, Georgia.
Everyone who knew Anje, knew she loved fashion, clothes shopping, and to dress accordingly. She definitely had a touch of class. Humor was an important part of her daily life. She loved to laugh and enjoyed anyone with a sense of humor. Anything could be made a little better with a laugh.
She enjoyed reading, crocheting, embroidery, crossword puzzles, movies, watching old westerns, the Nashville Predators Hockey Team, Chick-fil-A Frosted Coffee, coin collecting, Hazelnut International Coffee, afternoon tea and of course shopping. Anje was proud of her little 14x21-mile “Island in the Sun.” She and her daughter made numerous trips to visit family over the years. Her Lord and Savior was very important in her life as she would journal scripture every morning during her quiet time. Anje was also known as “Mugga” to those closest to her. This was a nickname given fondly by her daughter many years ago.
Anje was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings; Marjorie (Marshall) Pierreponte, Harold Marshall, Dorothy (Marshall) McCoach, Louis Marshall, Cuthbert Marshall, Doris (Marshall) Shelton, Cecil Marshall, Rudolph Marshall, Orme Marshall, Gene Marshall, June Marshall, and fiancé Elwood Bogart.
She is survived by her daughter, Julie, and son-in-law, Darrell Schuster of Columbus, Georgia along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
A Celebration of Anje’s life will be held in Columbus, GA in late October. Memorial gifts are very appreciated and can be sent to Columbus Hospice in Memory of Anje Wilson, 7020 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA 31909
Condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.