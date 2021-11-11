Anna R. Dee

Anna Ruth Dee, 38, of Cambridge died on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born a twin on Jan. 27, 1983, in Duluth to Thomas and Cynthia (Langenbrunner) Porta.
She graduated from Cambridge-Isanti High School. She married the love of her life Brian Dee on Aug. 10, 2002, at North Isanti Baptist Church in Cambridge. “It was her smile that caught my eye.” ~Brian
It’s hard to know where to begin with such a person but this is a good place to start: Almost everyone who knew her walked away touched by her kindness and changed for the better. Her great love and joy in life came from her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and His word and caring for her family. She cared for her home and the needs of her husband Brian and her beloved children Aleck, Everett, Elias and Tessa; they were her whole world. She cared for the big things, along with her husband Brian, encouraging them in their relationship with the Lord, demonstrating to them how to be a person of character, then also cared for the practical needs of running a home, down to the detail of how each one liked their coffee and hand delivered it daily. She loved attending her children’s sporting events and was often found to be the loudest fan in the stand. She didn’t need much to make her happy; she simply wanted to be where her family was and do what they happened to be doing. A cup of coffee with a friend, dangly earrings, a good book, history documentaries, hand-me-down clothes from her sisters, and her pug Remi also brought that beautiful smile to her face.
She cared so deeply about others and what was going on in their life; this was often demonstrated in her profound writing gift. Everyone in her family and many in the community have testified of how their life was changed for the better or how they were helped through a difficult time, through a poem she wrote for them, a text, Facebook post, or something she wrote on Caring Bridge. Few escaped her words of encouragement, hope, and love that always pointed the receiver back to the Lord’s goodness and faithfulness. Every family member and friend received something from her as the Lord put it on her heart. Teachers, church members and even acquaintances were others to be touched by the Lord’s kindness from Anna. She didn’t have to know you, maybe just hear about your difficult situation or pain to want to encourage and share the Lord’s love with you. Mother Teresa said, “I’m a little pencil in the hand of a writing God, who is sending a love letter to the world.” Anna was the little pencil that God used to write His love letter to so many of us.
She is in the arms of the Heavenly Father she loved so much. We will meet you there, our cherished Anna.
Anna was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Donald and Patricia Langenbrunner, and by her paternal grandparents Robert Porta and Linnea (Porta) Anderson
Anna is survived by her husband Brian; children Aleck, Everett, Elias and Tessa; parents Tom and Cindy Porta of Stanchfield; parents-in-law Larry and Diane Dee of Cambridge; siblings Rachel (Paul) Maurer, Michael (Andrea) Porta, Philip (Karley) Porta, Mary (James) Klimek, Esther (Joe) Samsa, Sarah (Kyle) Hunt, Lily (Jason) Kragt, and Marsha (Quinn) Richmond, all of Cambridge; many aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
A Public Memorial Gathering will be from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home in Cambridge. A Private Memorial Service will be at at North Isanti Baptist Church. Interment will be in North Isanti Baptist Cemetery. Condolences www.carlsonlillemoen.com.
“If only for one moment, you could feel only what is true,
abandoned to me fully, I’m captivated by you!
For it only takes one moment to set aside this world’s grip and hold,
And to allow my story, in you, to unfold,
For this is my desire, sanctifying you,
Your ashes making a beauty deep and true,
So, learn these truths My darling, in the joys and in the pain,
And rather than surviving, you’ll find that you are thriving.
So see, this is My prayer and promise to you,
In this moment, this day, and forever too!”
~Anna Dee
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.