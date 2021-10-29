Anne M. Fix

Anne Marie Fix, of Stanchfield, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021, in Monona, Wis. She was 74 years old.
She was born in August, 1947, in Aurora, Ill., to George and Anne Popp and married Donald Fix in October, 1974.
Anne Marie loved science and helping people and channeled those loves into a career in the medical field. She earned a B.S., majoring in Biology, Chemistry and Medical Technology, from Aurora University. She continued on to Loyola University, completing a certification in Nuclear Medicine and in 2005 became one of the first Positron Emission Tomography (PET) certified technicians in the world. During her career she worked at a number of hospitals, from Lovelace Medical Center in Albuquerque, N.M. to St. Paul Radiology in Minnesota and she served as continuing education chair for the central chapter of the Society of Nuclear Medical Technologists for a number of years. She was proud of her profession and PET certification and was passionate about using her knowledge and skill to help patients detect, and monitor, conditions such as cancer, heart disease and brain disorders.
She was active in her home parish of Saints Peter and Paul, in Braham, Minn., playing organ at Saturday evening Masses, supporting the prayer chain, and teaching CCD to a bunch of unruly teens.
Anne Marie was fearless and eclectic with her hobbies; she enjoyed skydiving, scuba diving, downhill skiing, water skiing and motorcycle riding. She played accordion, guitar, drums, organ, and piano. She sewed clothes for her kids and knit sweaters and hats, often Braham Bomber themed, for school fund-raisers. She enjoyed bird-watching, was a voracious reader and baked amazing coconut cream pies.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Janet Popp. Anne Marie is survived by her husband, Donald E. Fix; her children, Shannon (Tim) Fix-Stenzel, Deborah (Adam) Burt, and Gregory (Rebecca) Fix; her grandchildren, Owen and Aaron Stenzel and Ezra, Chiara, Christiana and Matthias Fix; her siblings, Sharon Southwick, Patricia Popp and Kenny Popp; and nieces and nephews, including special nieces, Emmy and Rosie Popp.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the excellent care and support provided during Anne Marie’s final weeks.
Memorial donations may be made in Anne’s memory to Doctors Without Borders (https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/ ) or Agrace HospiceCare (https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/ )
At Anne Marie’s request, no formal services have been scheduled but online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.