Anton “Tony” Roggemann, Sr., age 88, of Cambridge, died May 13, 2022, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital.
Anton Charles Roggemann was born January 31, 1934, in Plymouth to Anton and Anna (Gustafson) Roggemann. He graduated from Minneapolis Vocational High School in 1953. Tony then served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was stationed in Germany and was a communication specialist, sharp shooter and driver. On July 1, 1961, Tony married Carol Hartig in North Minneapolis. They raised their four children in Scandia, where they lived for 50 years. Tony worked as an electrical specialist at Honeywell for 38 years. He also farmed and was especially proud of his beef cattle. They made their home in Cambridge for the last 10 years. Tony was a faithful Christian and was very involved in the churches he attended over the years, including being a Deacon at Chisago Lakes Baptist Church and Calvary Baptist Church in Cambridge. He was also very involved in prison ministry. His hobbies also included fishing, restoring Oliver tractors, and splitting firewood; he loved to work hard.
Tony is survived by his children, Dan Roggemann, Mike (Leanne) Roggemann, Anton Jr. (Lisa) Roggemann, and Liz (Richard) Brown; grandchildren, Cassie (Morgan), Lisa (Chad), John (Rachel), Kevin (Melissa), Jared, Matthew (Keira), Nikki (Jacob), and Nathan (Kayla); 10 great-grandchildren; siblings, Shirley Bjorgan, Evelyn Johnson, and Myron Roggemann; and by many other relatives and friends. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Carol; a granddaughter, Alanna; sister, Harriet Virkus; and brothers-in-law, Phil Virkus and Jim Bjorgan.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 20, at Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge with a visitation one hour prior. Interment 11:30 a.m. Monday, May 23, at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
