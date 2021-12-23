Archie Anderson, 84, of North Branch, MN passed away from Alzheimers disease on Dec. 22, 2021, at Encore Memory Care in Hugo, MN.
Archie was born the youngest of 10 children on Dec. 13, 1937, to Roy and Mary Grace Anderson in Emmetsburg, Iowa. In 1947 the family moved to a farm near Windom, MN where Archie enjoyed farm life and riding horses. He graduated from high school in 1957 and enlisted in the National Guard. He later served in the Army, stationed in Korea where he trained German Shepherds.
Archie married Betty Schroeder in 1962 and had 3 children, Pamela, Mark, and Steven.
Archie was a Teamster and worked with ANR Freightlines until his retirement.
Archie is proceeded in death by his parents, five brothers; Harris, Charles, Hobert, Roy Jr, and John; and four sisters; Margaret, Florence, Mary Ann, and Viola.
Archie is survived by his children Pamela (Kevin) Laumeyer and her two daughters, Allison and Ashley Gengler; Mark Anderson and his two daughters, Nyesa Anderson (Brian Gray) and Susan Anderson (Zach Atwood); Steven (Joyce) Anderson and daughters Lizz, Paula, Melissa, and Dominique; and his 10 great grandchildren.
