Ardene Ann Matson was called home to her Savior Jesus Christ, on October 30, 2022 at the age of 90.
Ardene was born on Nov. 28, 1931 to Otto and Freda Matson of Dalbo, Minnesota where she grew up on the family farm with siblings Verona and Arvel. She attended Whittier grade school and was a graduate of Cambridge High School in 1949. She was baptized at Dalbo Baptist Church and, after moving to Columbia Heights as a young woman, became a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church. She also worked in downtown Minneapolis as a secretary for a social worker.
Ardene retired early to look after family members as she was a natural caregiver. She enjoyed cooking, growing her own vegetables, keeping a flower garden and keeping up the family farm. She also enjoyed entertaining family on holidays, cooking up big feasts. Aunt “Deanie” loved spending time with her grandnieces and great-grandnieces. Ardene spent her last years at GracePointe Crossing where she enjoyed painting and playing bingo. Her caregivers say she was special and will be deeply missed.
She is survived by nieces Tami Erickson and Jill Matson; nephew Jeff Matson; grandnieces Andrea & Kimberly Erickson and great-grandnieces Olivia, Sophia and Piper Erickson.
A special thank you to the staff at GracePointe Crossing and the Allina Hospice team who provided her care.
The Funeral Service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday Nov. 4, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home - 311 South Ashland St. Cambridge, MN.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.