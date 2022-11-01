Ardene Ann Matson age 90 of Cambridge, formerly of Columbia Heights, passed away peacefully at GracePointe Crossing Gables West on Oct. 30, 2022.
Preceded in death by her parents Otto & Freda; brother Arvel Matson and sister Verona Matson.
Survived by many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Funeral Service 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022 at Carlson-Lillemoen Funeral Home 311 South Ashland St. Cambridge, MN
Visitation one hour prior to service at the funeral home.
Interment Dalbo Baptist Cemetery, Dalbo, MN.
Memorials preferred.
Online condolences can be shared at www.carlsonlillemoen.com
