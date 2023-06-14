Ardys C. (Sellman) Nelson, age 86, of Isanti, passed away on June 5, 2023.
She is preceded by loving husband Harvey Nelson; parents Arnie and Nannie Sellman. Survived by children, Craig Nelson (Barb) of Isanti, Linda Hanson (Ron) of Oak Grove, Arnan Nelson of Ogilvie and Darcy Miller (Ross) of Becker. Grandchildren Ryan, Donovan, Erik, Adam, Amy, Kristy and Matthew along with sixteen great-grandchildren.
Ardys was born in St. Croix Falls on Dec. 18, 1936 and grew up in Almelund. She graduated from North Branch High School in 1954. As an only child, visiting with family was one of her favorite things to do, especially the Lundquist family reunions. She was proud of her Swedish heritage and enjoyed many travels. She also loved garage sales and auctions until Alzheimer’s and Lupus slowed her down.
Her family thanks Isanti Prairie Senior Cottages and St. Croix Hospice for the care she received.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Faith Lutheran Church (109 2nd Ave. N.W.) Isanti, MN with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Private family inurnment will take place at a later.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of Grandstrand Funeral Homes and Cremation Service in North Branch. Condolences maybe expressed online at www.grandstrandfh.com.
