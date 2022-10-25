Arlene F. Bellin (Schutta), age 81, of Isanti passed away peacefully at home Oct 23, 2022. A Celebration of life service will be held Saturday Oct 29th at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church of Isanti. A time for visiting will be held one hour prior at the church. Interment will be in Isanti Union Cemetery.
Arlene was born Sept. 8, 1941 to Willard and Alice (Teers) Schutta in Minneapolis. She grew up in New Brighton and in 1959 she graduated from Mounds View High School. Arlene met her husband, Richard, at the Coach in East Bethel in 1959. On May 14, 1960 she married Richard C Bellin at Faith Lutheran Church of Isanti. Together they raised 3 children Lonnie, Tamara, and Jacqueline.
In 1964 Arlene and Richard purchased the Isanti Hardware and later farmed for many years east of Isanti. They enjoyed winters in Arizona and Texas until Richard passed away in McAllen. Arlene loved to cook and bake pies and bars for her family and church events. In the summer she would drive up to Big Sandy Lake and Gull Lake to spend weekends with her children and grandchildren bringing her well known potato salad and baked goods.
Arlene will be deeply missed by her family and friends and lovingly remembered by her children, Lonnie, Tamara (Scott) Anderson, Jackie (Jim) Handt; grandchildren, Danielle (Manny) Manan, Victoria Anderson, Tenille (Gabe) Hermanson, Zachri (Michelle) McClellan, Renae (Jason) Timmerman, Austin (Taylor) Handt; great-grandchildren, Gabriel, Greysen, and Adelayde Manan; Carter, Caden, and Mariyah Hermanson, Zander McClellan, Harper Timmerman, Beau, Sawyer and Elsie Handt; brother-in-law’s, Clarence Anderson, Clifford Theline; and sister-in-law, Kathy Theline; many special nieces, nephews and friends. Besides her parents, Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Richard in 2002. Online condolences can be made at StrikeLifeTributes.com.
